HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Ronald Figueroa
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Gulf Breeze, FL
Gulf Breeze - Ronald Spencer Figueroa, 79, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Ron retired after 21 years in the US Army with the rank of First Sergeant. He completed 3 tours in Vietnam from 1966-71 where he received several awards and commendations while enlisted, including two Purple Hearts, two Bronze Stars, and one Silver Star. He was also awarded the Combat Infantry Badge for his valor, heroism, dedication and bravery as well as many others.

After the war he graduated with a master's degree in psychology from the University of West Florida and authored a book about his experiences in the war titled "Letters to Tony". He enjoyed traveling with his wife Charlie, fishing, long walks with his beloved puppies, writing, and many other adventures in his retirement. He will be dearly missed and remembered fondly by all that knew him. "Fly high and rest easy!"

Ron was born in Chicago, IL and is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mary Frances Figueroa; as well as two brothers, Kenneth and Gary Figueroa.

He is survived by his loving wife, Charlene; six children, Denise Baum (Peter), Alan Figueroa (Selena), Yvette Warner (Danny), Ryan Figueroa (Debbie), Colin Figueroa (Melanie), and Cary Figueroa (Randall); 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Ray Figueroa (Doris), Ronald Figueroa (Stephanie), Robert Figueroa (Sharon), Victor Figueroa (Sandy), Rita Kirby (David), and Dolores Wahl (Mike); as well as a sister-in-law, Liz Figueroa.

Memorial Visitation will be held 5-7pm Monday, April 22, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, with rosary to be prayed at 5pm.

Funeral Mass will be held 9:30am Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, Gulf Breeze, FL with Msgr. Luke Hunt celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery with full Army honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vitas Hospice of Pensacola, 1230 Creighton Rd., Pensacola, FL 32504.

The family wants to express a special thanks to Gulf Breeze Courtyard for the compassionate and loving care they provided to Ron and the family.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
