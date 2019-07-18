Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Lambeth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie Lambeth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronnie Lambeth Obituary
Ronnie Lambeth

Cantonment - Ronnie Lambeth was born in Repton, AL. He lived in Cantonment, FL and Houma, LA. He served in the United States Marines. He was a Scout leader, loved fishing, hunting, watching Westerns with his daughter Misty, playing bingo and spending time with family. He recently became a great grandpa and was over the Moon. Ronnie was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Ronnie is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Sue Lambeth; mother, Verna Kittrell; sister, Linda Albritton; and grandson, Little Tommy Hennessey.

Ronnie is survived by his daughter, Misty Lambeth; son, Shane Lambeth; son, Ronnie Lambeth, II; stepdaughter, Susan Hennessey (George Spraberry); stepdaughter, Tammy Rothe (Timbo); stepson, Dale Gill (Melissa); brother, Keith Lambeth; sister, Shannon Kennedy; 19 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

He was a soft spoken man with a kind heart who would do anything to help those he loved.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Funeral service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 12:00 PM, at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, FL.

Pallbearers will be Johnathan Lambeth, Josh Weekly, Edward Weekly, Roger (Bubba) Gill, Patrick Smith and Mike Edmonson. Honary pallbearers will be Ronnie Lambeth, II, Keaton Edmonson and Shaun Lambeth.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, has been entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
Download Now