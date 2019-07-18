Ronnie Lambeth



Cantonment - Ronnie Lambeth was born in Repton, AL. He lived in Cantonment, FL and Houma, LA. He served in the United States Marines. He was a Scout leader, loved fishing, hunting, watching Westerns with his daughter Misty, playing bingo and spending time with family. He recently became a great grandpa and was over the Moon. Ronnie was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.



Ronnie is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Sue Lambeth; mother, Verna Kittrell; sister, Linda Albritton; and grandson, Little Tommy Hennessey.



Ronnie is survived by his daughter, Misty Lambeth; son, Shane Lambeth; son, Ronnie Lambeth, II; stepdaughter, Susan Hennessey (George Spraberry); stepdaughter, Tammy Rothe (Timbo); stepson, Dale Gill (Melissa); brother, Keith Lambeth; sister, Shannon Kennedy; 19 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



He was a soft spoken man with a kind heart who would do anything to help those he loved.



A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Funeral service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 12:00 PM, at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, FL.



Pallbearers will be Johnathan Lambeth, Josh Weekly, Edward Weekly, Roger (Bubba) Gill, Patrick Smith and Mike Edmonson. Honary pallbearers will be Ronnie Lambeth, II, Keaton Edmonson and Shaun Lambeth.



FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, has been entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com. Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 18, 2019