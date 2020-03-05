Services
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
511 Woodland Dr.
Pensacola, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Roosevelt Jessie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roosevelt "Rj" Jessie


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roosevelt "Rj" Jessie Obituary
Roosevelt "RJ" Jessie

Pensacola - Roosevelt "RJ" Jessie,93, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories; Three children: son Carlton(Carolyn) Jessie,daughter Linda(Eddie) Browning and daughter Cathy(Danny) Bell. One sister, Clara Mae Hodges and sister-in-law, Sarvilla Jessie. Eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00pm at Bethel A.M.E. Church. 511 Woodland Dr. Pensacola, FL. Interment is at Holy Cross Cemetery. Contact Benboe Funeral Home for any other details.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roosevelt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -