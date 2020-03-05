|
Roosevelt "RJ" Jessie
Pensacola - Roosevelt "RJ" Jessie,93, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories; Three children: son Carlton(Carolyn) Jessie,daughter Linda(Eddie) Browning and daughter Cathy(Danny) Bell. One sister, Clara Mae Hodges and sister-in-law, Sarvilla Jessie. Eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00pm at Bethel A.M.E. Church. 511 Woodland Dr. Pensacola, FL. Interment is at Holy Cross Cemetery. Contact Benboe Funeral Home for any other details.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020