Rosa Lee Seymour



Pensacola - On Thursday, February 28, 2019, Rosa Seymour passed away. She was a native of Thomasville, Georgia and lived in Pensacola since 1965.



Rosa had a passion to help people and fulfilled that mission tirelessly. She was a member of Olive Baptist Church where she served as Women's Missionary Union (WMU) Director for many years. Rosa was a charter and organizing member of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and served in various offices. She loved researching genealogies!



She was preceded in death by her parents, Elzie Albert Baxter and Laura Baxter Miles and by her loving husband, James T. Seymour.



Rosa is survived by a loving son, Mike (Lynette) Seymour of Pensacola; a beloved daughter, Cindy, of Evans, Georgia; three wonderful granddaughters, Amanda and Amelia Wolfe of Evans, Georgia; Kelley (Adam) Meister of Pace; an adorable great-grandson, Jackson Meister of Pace; a brother, Jimmy Baxter of Americus, Georgia, and a loving extended family.



The family will receive friends on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Olive Baptist Church with the funeral service following at 11:00 AM with Dr. Jerry Passmore officiating. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park on Scenic Highway.



Pallbearers will be Rusty Goble, George Goble, Jr., Adam Meister, and Alan Holden.



Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary