Rosalia Bailey Diamond



Pensacola - Mrs. Rosalia Bailey Diamond, 101, was born April 21, 1919, in Frisco City, Alabama, to the late David Erwin and Emma Lee Waren Bailey.



After graduating from Jay High School, Rosalia attended the Southern School of Commerce which lead to a 26- year career in Bookkeeping-Accounting with Harvester Federal Credit Union.



Rosalia and Wiley had great love for and pride in raising their children and never really experienced the "empty nest" when their children married. For soon, grandchildren came to spend time in the summer and holidays; while the grandchildren who lived in Pensacola called Mema's home their second home. And occasionally other made their home with her for a short time. She always made each person welcome. She was a talented seamstress. In addition to making many outfits for her children and others she hemmed and repaired clothes for a multitude of loved ones. Rosalia's faith in God was the cornerstone of her life. She was an active member of Richard's Memorial United Methodist Church from 1954 to 2018. On Mother's Day, 2018 she moved her letter of membership to St. Mark Methodist Church.



Rosalia enjoyed maintaining her yard and hated giving up her riding mower at the age of 99. Every summer, she canned and froze enough food to feed an army. Even in the last 2 years, when she had to delegate the work her freezer stayed full. We knew we could find purple hull peas, cream corn and sweet potatoes in the freezer. And home-canned tomatoes, okra and figs in the pantry. She might get a few bushels of peas from Bailey's Market in the morning, shell them, and then send someone back for another bushel or two in the afternoon. Being in a brace with a fractured neck in 2018, did not slow her down much. She enjoyed making people welcome. She did this most often with a meal. It might be, her famous chicken and dumplings, her awesome macaroni and cheese, a pot roast or a pound cake.



Rosalia's mind stayed sharp. She sent cards on birthdays and anniversaries. She knew all of our phone numbers. She knew the grandchildren and great-grands of her nieces, nephews and friends. Family was important and friends were family. In 2018, she was still living independently in her tri-level home and driving her 1992 Oldsmobile, which she kept in pristine condition. In the last two years, Mom was able to stay in her own home, as she greatly desired. Mom will be remembered for the amazing, strong, devoted and loving person she was.



Rosalia was preceded in death by her beloved husband of forty-four years; Young Wiley Diamond, her parents; five brothers: Ernest L. Bailey, Doc W. Bailey, Pete Bailey, Edmond Bailey, Eddie M. Bailey, two sisters: Birdie Lee Shell and Corrine Falgout.



She is survived by: son; Ronald B. Diamond and wife Bonita D., daughter; Marcia D. Turk and husband Donald W., three grandsons: Ben Diamond and wife Kelly, Will Diamond, Marc Turk and wife Andrea, one granddaughter; Tina M. Turk, four great grandsons: Connor Diamond, Preston Turk, Cody Muston, Wiley Muston; three great granddaughters: Amber Muston, Sarah Muston, Chloe Turk, along with many extended family members and numerous wonderful friends who will cherish the special memories we have of Rosalia Bailey Diamond, also known as Rose, Rosie, Aunt Rose, Snookie, Mom, and Mema.



Memorials may be made in honor of Mrs. Rosalia Bailey Diamond; a life well lived to the glory of God. to: Pinewood PCA 198 Knight Boxx Road, Middleburg, Florida 32068, (904) 272-7177; Ridin the River Cowboy Fellowship 5767 TX-173, Bandera, Texas 78003, (830) 460-0710; or St. Mark United Methodist Church 2203 N. 12th Avenue, Pensacola, FL 32503, (850) 432-7777.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store