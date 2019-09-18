Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Rosalie Martin
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
Rosalie Martin


1936 - 2019
Rosalie Martin Obituary
Rosalie Martin

Pensacola, Fla. - Rosalie Martin, age 83, of Pensacola, was called home September 15, 2019. She was born July 18, 1936 in Plymouth, England to the late Richard and Marjorie Howard. Rosalie is preceded in death by her husband, Mike Martin. She is survived by her daughter, Tamara Kees (Edward) Moore; grandson, Asher Moore; sister, Betty Nesbitt of Exmouth, England; niece, Cheryl (Rob) Swinton and nephew, Alexander "Trodgers" Camkin, both of England.

Visitation will be from 11:30am until the funeral service begins at 12:30pm, on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32504. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
