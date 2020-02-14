|
Rose Elise Thames
Pensacola - Rose Elise Thames fell asleep in the Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was born on October 31,1932 to parents Elmer and Lula Hebenstreit as Rose Elise Hebenstreit. She took on the Geeker surname after her birth father passed at age 39 and her mother went on to marry Steve Geeker a few years later. In January of 1951, Rose married her childhood sweetheart, Ernest Kenon Thames, Jr.
In her adult life, she established a long career at Armstrong and spent much of her free time actively serving various Ministries of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, including her most recent stretch as a member of the Parish Council from 2018 - 2020.
She was immeasurably admired, respected, and loved by those who knew her, often being credited for providing the solutions to difficult problems and being referred to by many as "the smartest lady I know". Also known as an extremely loving daughter, sister, cousin, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, she will be greatly missed by all. Preceded in death by her sisters, Ann and Nina, and her ex-husband, Ernest, she leaves behind her sister and brother, Magdalene and Nicholas, her son, Gregory, her grandsons, Lucas, Joshua, and Jonathon, and her four great-grandchildren, Jackson, Jonathon, Jr., Abagail, and Oliver.
Donations will be accepted in honor of Rose made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.
Visitation and Trisagion for Rose will be held at Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Sunday, February 16, and the funeral will be the following day, Monday, February 17, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, beginning at 11:00 am. Immediately following the funeral, we will proceed to St. John's Cemetery for the interment and return to the church hall afterwards for the Makaria.
Pallbearers will be Gus Argeris, Skip Brown, John Dees, Robert Dees, John Katsaros, and Andy Watson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Peter Kantrales, Dean Peterson, Michael Stamitoles, and Michael Wright. May her memory be eternal!
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020