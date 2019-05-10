|
|
Rosemary Franklin
Pensacola -
Rosemary Franklin was born on December 22, 1948. She passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 5, 2019, with her family at her side. Daughter of the late Henry and Della Ray Sr, she was born in Summit, MS and resided in Pensacola, FL. She is survived by her devoted husband of 40 years, Eugene Franklin; son, Richard Brisco; daughter, Dionne Gilliard (Frederick); son, Donald Brisco; and son, Gary Franklin (Priscilla); siblings—Maxine Ray of Kenner, LA; Martha Ned (Pastor Wendell K. Ned) of LaPlace, LA; Willie Ray Sr. (Lucille) of Kenner, LA; Louise Ray Porter (Layefate) of LaPlace, LA; Henry Ray Jr. of Kenner, LA; Vernon James Ray of Houston, TX; sister-in-law, Marelean Mitchell (Leonard) of Pensacola, FL; brother-in-law, Hayward Franklin (Joyce) of New Orleans, LA; one aunt, Clotheal Allen (Johnny) of River Ridge, LA; two Godchildren, Treas Eugene-Joseph of Luling LA and Joshua Darnes of Pensacola, FL; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, one sister, Dora Lee Ray; two brothers: Judge "Jerry" Ray, and David Lee Ray Sr.; two nephews, Christopher Alexander Rose and Rajah Ali Edwards; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Tracy Morton Memorial Chapel, 55 Coast Road, Pensacola, FL 32507 on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 12 noon to 6:00pm.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019, at 10:00am at First Baptist Church of Warrington, 105 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola, FL 32507. Visitation will begin at 9:00am with Pastor James H. Miller officiating.
Internment: Monday, May13, 2019 at 10:00am at Barrancas National Cemetery onboard NAS Pensacola FL
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 10, 2019