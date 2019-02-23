|
Roy B. Burch
Pensacola - Roy B. Burch, age 88 of Pensacola passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. A service celebrating his life will be 1PM Monday, February 25, 2019 at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Pensacola Memorial Gardens with military honors. Visitation will be 4PM-5:30PM on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the funeral home.
Roy was survived by his son Ronald (Shelly) Burch, daughter Shirley Burch Morrell; 3 grandchildren Rachael Burch, Rhianna (Philip) Henderson and Shannon Burch. 3 great grandchildren also survive.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 23, 2019