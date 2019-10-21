|
Roy Reece Lann
Pensacola - Roy Reece Lann, 86, of Pensacola, FL, passed away on Friday, October 10, 2019.
Roy Reece Lann was as solid as they come, a simple man who served our country for 29 years honorably and faithfully. A quote from one of his many commendations describes his Navy career, "Your unselfish devotion to duty is in the highest tradition of the Naval service. In every sense of the word, you are a true professional, a salior's sailor, and a source of pride to the Navy and the Nation."
Whatever accomplishments he enjoyed as Master Chief in the Navy, they paled in comparison to the courage, kindness, and tenderness he showed as a son, a brother, a father, a husband, a grandfather, and a friend.
Reece's final duty was to watch over his wife of 49 years, our mom and grandmother, Mary, until she passed earlier this year. He never wavered in his devotion to her. And now he is gone from us, too. He will never be forgotten.
We ask those who loved him to attend a short viewing at Harper Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Boulevard, Pensacola, FL, 32504 from 10:00 am until the funeral procession leaves at 10:30 am on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 am at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Please, no flowers. Instead, let us honor Reece and his memory by donating to or volunteering at the many charities that serve our active service members and veterans.
Thank them all, and Reece, for keeping us safe.
And, Grandpa, may you have, forevermore, fair winds and following seas . . . we love you.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019