Ruby Gilmore Prior
Bensalem, PA - Ruby Gilmore Prior, age 91, resident of Bensalem, PA, died peacefully Monday, March 3, 2020. Born in 1928, in Fairhope, AL, Ruby's passions were her family and teaching.
Ruby is survived by her daughters Christine L. Bowden (married to Stephen Bowden), Pamela S. Prior (married to Debra L. Reinhard), and Jennifer L. Prior; her three grandchildren, Matthew G. Lee (married to Samantha Lee), Jeffrey G. Lee, and Lindsey S. Reinhard; and two great-grandchildren, Rylynn G. Lee and Colson A. Lee.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 26 years, David G. Prior (d. 1976), beside whom she will be laid to rest; and her sisters Eula M. Drexler, and Martha R. Evans.
Ruby graduated from Judson College (Merion, AL) and the University of Delaware, with a bachelor's degree and two master's degrees in teaching and special education. She met her navy lieutenant husband-to-be in Pensacola, FL, and they were married in 1950 on Valentine's Day, and left for Africa together the next day on deployment.
During her marriage, she resided in Africa, South America, Europe, and the United States. While in Düsseldorf, Germany, together with her husband and friends, Ruby actively participated in the founding and development of the American International School of Düsseldorf from 1968-1974, recently celebrating its 50th anniversary. She spent her career, at home and abroad, teaching English and reading.
Ruby will be laid to rest in a private family burial on Sunday, March 8, 2020 (the 44th anniversary of her husband's passing) at the Friends Meeting House cemetery in Hockessin, DE.
Family and friends will be invited to celebrate her life at a memorial service this Spring.
Donations in lieu of flowers are welcomed in memory of Ruby Gilmore Prior, at Judson College, 302 Bibb Street, Marion, AL 36756, or to the American Diabetes Foundation.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 8, 2020