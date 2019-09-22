Services
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
1985 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 325349377
(850) 479-9223
Ruby Jean Lambert


1947 - 2019
Ruby Jean Lambert Obituary
Ruby Jean Lambert

Pensacola - Ruby Jean Lambert, age 72, returned home to Jesus on September 14, 2019. Ruby was born to Eugene Sasser and Bobbie Welch in Pensacola, FL on July 30, 1947.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years; Armand Lambert, two sons; Peter and Billy D'Agostino; step-son; Kevin Lambert, step-daughter; Karen Ahler, two brothers; James and Walter Sasser, sister; Bobbie Jo Rowe, many nieces and nephews, and love of her life and special dog, Maggie.

Ruby was an excellent cook and could duplicate anything she saw. She loved making crafts with beads, dancing, and listening to Gospel and 50's and 60's music. She was a very lovely individual and always had great skin. Ruby worked as a church secretary for many years and started working in a boutique as well. She was known for her kind heart and gentle spirit.

A visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home and funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home with an interment to follow.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
