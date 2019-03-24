Ruby Jewel Gross Harker



Pensacola - The Lord called our Mother home on March 20, 2019.



Ruby was born to Marion Luther Ham and Clara Ham Honeycutt on August 25, 1940. She was the oldest of 4 children born to this union, with another sister coming along later. Ruby started working at an early age to help support her family. It was at one of her most beloved places that she worked, The Dixie Pig BBQ restaurant in Blytheville, AR, that she met the first love of her life, Everett Ray Gross. They had 3 children, son John E. Gross, daughter Marnie Martin and son E. Ray Gross. Ray, as her husband was called, passed on March 29, 2009. It was at their church that Ruby met the second great love of her life. She and Bill married on April 20, 2015. In the short time they had together they made each other extremely happy . Bill was the light of her life, and she his. It was so good to know she was so happy when she left, even though it was way too soon. Forever grateful to Bill for choosing her. Ruby was preceded by her first husband, Ray, her parents, and her brother Lonnie Glen Ham. She is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Harker, son John Gross and wife Stacy; daughter Marnie Martin & husband Ken and their daughters Jessica (Arun), Lacy (Kanarisso), and Elizabeth; and son, Everett and wife Wendy and their daughter Charisse; and 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Norma Sue Cooper, Gloria Bottenfield and Kaye Stafford, many nieces, nephews and extended family. Friends may call from 10:00-11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, Pensacola. Funeral will follow at 11:00 AM. Wade Rials and Doug Moesta will be officiating. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery. The family would like to extend an invitation for refreshments and visitation at the home of her daughter immediately after the service. 3267 Abel Avenue, Pace, FL 32571. FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, has been entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.