Rudolfo (Rudy) Salas Rocha
Pensacola - Rudolfo (Rudy) Salas Rocha passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at home at the age of 93 in Pensacola, Florida. He was born July 30, 1926 in Corpus Christi, Texas and has been a resident of Pensacola, Florida since 1958. He joined the Navy on July 28, 1944 at the age of 17 as a seaman aboard the U.S.S. Broadwater APA-139. He received an honorable discharge on July 4, 1946. He was in the Pacific during WWII as a gunner. Upon leaving the military he started working for Civil Service in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was then transferred to NAS Pensacola in 1959 as a Quality Assurance Inspector until he retired. He enjoyed playing golf and planting a garden. He was a member of the New Beginnings Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Rocha; his mother, Herlinda (Inca) Salas Rocha; his brothers, Pete Rocha and Eddie Rocha; his sisters, Patsy Hinojosa, Fela Flores and Corinne Villarreal.
He is survived by his daughters, Linda J. Tomasi (Louie), Rose Ann Lewis and Mary H. Harvey; grandchildren, Larry W. Lewis, Jr., Yolanda Collins (Corey) and Jeremy R. Harvey; great-grandchildren, Ava Collins, Wynter Collins, Audrina Miller, Mason Harvey and Cheyenne Collins.
Pallbearers will be Larry W. Lewis, Jr., Jeremy Harvey, Louie Tomasi, Corey Collins, Bill Phelps, David Long and Charlie Villarreal.
Funeral Service will be Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Graveside service will be at Barrancas National Cemetery at 12 noon.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019