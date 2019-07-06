Services
Lewis Funeral Home
4777 West Spencerfield Road
Pace, FL 32571
(850) 995-5702
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Rufus Allen Carpenter


1932 - 2019
Rufus Allen Carpenter Obituary
Rufus Allen Carpenter

Milton - Rufus Allen Carpenter, 87 of Milton, FL, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Rufus was the son of the late Allen and Gladys Carpenter. He was a retired Monsanto employee, with 37 years of service. He was a life-long member of Milton First Assembly of God Church and a member of Pace Masonic Lodge for over 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant brother, Jerry Don Carpenter.

Rufus is survived by his wife of 68 years, Myrtice Carpenter of Milton, FL; two sons, Wayne (MaryAnn) Carpenter and Scott (Debbie) Carpenter; three daughters, Debbie Williams, Jerry (William) Saterfield and Sandy (Tim) Peloke; nine grandchildren, Jeremy, Angel (Michael), Joy (Cory), Adrian, Amanda, Julie (Daniel), Bayleigh, Kersey, and Whitney; and seven great-grandchildren, Autumn, Tucker, Easton, Tripp, Ella, Addison, Emory.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Pace Chapel, with Rev. Fred Rogers officiating. Burial will follow services in Milton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jerry Williams, Michael Nowling, Jerry Kersey, Phillip Kersey, Clifton Wheeler and David McNew.

Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., prior to the services.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Covenant Hospice and Pruitt Health for the love and care given to our dad and family through this time.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 6, 2019
