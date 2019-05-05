Rufus Justis Blue, Jr.



Pensacola - Rufus Justis Blue, Jr. of Pensacola, died May 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was a member of First Christian Church, Pensacola. He was born June 22, 1949 in Crestview, FL to Rufus Justis Blue, Sr. and Thelma Simpson Blue. He was raised in Pensacola, attended Escambia High School and Pensacola Junior College.



As a young man, Rufus' first job was working in the automotive department of Sears and Roebuck's downtown Pensacola location. We've heard it laughingly said that he was the fastest ever at changing tires! He worked for Bogan Supply for 38 years until 2010 and loved being part of the Bogan family. He opened and managed Appliance Components on Fairfield and T Streets until he moved to Panama City to open and manage another Bogan Supply location. In 2001 he transferred back to Bogan Supply Headquarters in Pensacola.



Rufus loved people and they loved him. More than once we heard it said "Rufus is the nicest guy I've ever met!" He was a real southern gentleman - "Big Hearted Rufus!"



He loved his family, playing the guitar, singing and running. Even when his memory faded, he still knew the words to many songs and that he ran the Mississippi Marathon in 3 hours, 9 min, 12 sec. When he lived in Grandview Assisted Living, as soon as the ladies knew he liked to dance, he was a popular guy. When he moved to Bayside Health and Rehab, everyone befriended him and called him BLUE.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Justis Blue, Sr. and Thelma Simpson Blue (Cecil) Cannon; his son, Rufus Tyler Blue; his step-father (2nd Dad) Cecil Cannon and his nephew, Warren Johnson III (Carolyn's son).



He is survived by his daughter, Natalie Nicole Blue (Ryan) Robinson; his sisters, Carolyn Blue Rinehart (Rolf Dietrich) and Virginia "Jenny" Blue (Chuck) Newcomb and his nephews, Chris and Clint (Helen) Rinehart and Brian and Kevin Newcomb.



Visitation will be Monday, May 6, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral service at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019 with a visitation at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Clint Rinehart will be Honorary Pallbearer. Rufus will be laid to rest next to his son and near his mother, stepdad, grandmother, aunt, uncles and nephew at Bayview Memorial Park Cemetery on Scenic Hwy.



The family extends its deepest appreciation to Bayside Health and Rehab for their caring and compassion to "Blue" and his family. Also, our sincere thanks to Emerald Coast Hospice for helping Rufus and our family with their support and kindness.



FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy, Pensacola, has been entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 5, 2019