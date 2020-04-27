Services
1943 - 2020
Russel J. Urban, age 76, passed away on Sunday April 26, 2020.

Born to Vera and Joseph Urban on Dec. 2, 1943 in Centralia, Wa. He attended college in Ellensburg, Wa, and graduated with a BA in education. He joined the USAF in Jan. 1968; retired on Aug. 1, 1991. He moved to Florida where he taught JROTC at Pensacola High School from July 1992 through June 2002.

Survived by his wife Bonnie of 55 years, his three children, Tim, Dan and Jill, and his three grandchildren, Kayla, Anna, and Joseph.

He now resides in a glorified body with Jesus forever!
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
