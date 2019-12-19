Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
825 Bayshore Rd.
Pensacola, FL
Russell Downing


1961 - 2019
Russell Downing Obituary
Russell (Rusty) Wayne Downing lost his battle with cancer on December 14, 2019. Rusty was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on September 16, 1961, and moved to Gulf Breeze, Florida in 1984.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Downing, his daughters: Tiffany Martzall (Jeremy), and Shannon Downing; and son, Brant Downing (Shaina) as well as his 7 grandchildren: (Ayden, Brody, Jade, Colby, Hayes, Aarya, & Maverick). Rusty is also survived by his mother, Phyllis Downing and 4 siblings; Eddie, Terrie, Janice, and Debra, all of Little Rock, Arkansas.

A Celebration of Life will be held on December 28, 2019 from 12pm to 3pm at 825 Bayshore Rd. in Pensacola, FL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
