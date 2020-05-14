Services
Pensacola - Russell Feister Jr., passed away at his home in Pensacola, Florida on May 9, 2020 at the age of fifty six. He is predeceased by his parents Russell and Patricia Feister of Corvallis, Montana in the Bitterroot. He is survived by his loving wife Lucinda Ellis Feister of Pensacola, his son Travis Lee Feister of Ohio ,his daughter Carolyn Locke Ellis of Florida, and his sister Angela Boelman of Billings Montana.

Russ graduated from High School in Corvallis Montana. He worked as a rough hand, lumber jack, and business partner of Airport Animal Hospital in Pensacola, Florida.

No service or flowers for his wishes were simple. Keep it cheap and bury me deep at home. So he is to be cremated.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 14 to May 17, 2020
