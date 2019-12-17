Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell W. Jones


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell W. Jones Obituary
Russell W Jones

Pensacola, FL - Russell W. Jones (Wally) passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born to Claude and Annie Mae Jones on April 5, 1932. After high school, he enlisted in the Air Force and met his wife of 67 years, Geraldine, while stationed in Washington DC. After serving 20 years in the military, he retired to Pensacola to be near family. He then started his second career and retired from Armstrong World Industries. There he met his "Baker Buddies" and they spent many memorable times hunting and playing cards. He was a proud Vietnam vet and a member of the Masons for over 50 years.

Russell is survived by his wife, Geraldine, and three children, Linda/Johnny Conti, Cathy/Doug Peaden and Paul/Darlene Jones. He is also survived by his sister, Mavis Sasser and brother, Donald Jones and numerous nieces and nephews. Pop Pop had a special place in his heart for his 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at 3:00 at Trahan Family Funeral Home. Services begin at 3:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or Covenant Hospice.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -