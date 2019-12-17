|
|
Russell W Jones
Pensacola, FL - Russell W. Jones (Wally) passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born to Claude and Annie Mae Jones on April 5, 1932. After high school, he enlisted in the Air Force and met his wife of 67 years, Geraldine, while stationed in Washington DC. After serving 20 years in the military, he retired to Pensacola to be near family. He then started his second career and retired from Armstrong World Industries. There he met his "Baker Buddies" and they spent many memorable times hunting and playing cards. He was a proud Vietnam vet and a member of the Masons for over 50 years.
Russell is survived by his wife, Geraldine, and three children, Linda/Johnny Conti, Cathy/Doug Peaden and Paul/Darlene Jones. He is also survived by his sister, Mavis Sasser and brother, Donald Jones and numerous nieces and nephews. Pop Pop had a special place in his heart for his 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at 3:00 at Trahan Family Funeral Home. Services begin at 3:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or Covenant Hospice.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019