1/1
Ruth Ann Straubinger
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Ann Straubinger

Pensacola, FL - Ruth Ann Straubinger passed away on September 18, 2020 in Pensacola, FL. She was born to Anna Irene Keith Caesar and Leo Henry Caesar in 1925, and grew up on their dairy farm with two brothers and a sister in Fairbanks, Texas.

A dedicated wife and mother with an engaging sense of humor, Ruth had many gifts. She was a top-notch legal secretary, a fine golfer, an excellent cook, a skilled seamstress and a proud member of the "Million Dollar Club" in real-estate sales. Over the years she lived in Tulsa, OK; Ada, OK; Lakewood, OH; and Riverside, CA before making her home in Pensacola, FL. Ruth was a dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church and IMPACT 100 Pensacola.

Ruth is predeceased by her parents, Leo and Irene Caesar; husband, Paul Straubinger; sister, Betty (Elizabeth) Caesar Wertheimer; brother, Leo H. Caesar Jr. and her son Donald Elliott Pool.

She is survived by her brother, Jesse Caesar in Houston, TX; her son, Tilman E. Pool Jr. (Kristi) in Tulsa, OK; her daughter, Ann Pool Woll (Herb) in Pensacola, FL; beloved nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Due to pandemic restrictions, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date.

The family would especially like to thank the staff and loving caregivers at Azalea Trace's WillowBrooke Court.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church at www.fpcpensacola.com, or to IMPACT 100 Pensacola at www.IMPACT100Pensacola.org.

Online condolences can be made at www.harpermorrismemorialchapel.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved