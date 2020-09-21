Ruth Ann Straubinger
Pensacola, FL - Ruth Ann Straubinger passed away on September 18, 2020 in Pensacola, FL. She was born to Anna Irene Keith Caesar and Leo Henry Caesar in 1925, and grew up on their dairy farm with two brothers and a sister in Fairbanks, Texas.
A dedicated wife and mother with an engaging sense of humor, Ruth had many gifts. She was a top-notch legal secretary, a fine golfer, an excellent cook, a skilled seamstress and a proud member of the "Million Dollar Club" in real-estate sales. Over the years she lived in Tulsa, OK; Ada, OK; Lakewood, OH; and Riverside, CA before making her home in Pensacola, FL. Ruth was a dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church and IMPACT 100 Pensacola.
Ruth is predeceased by her parents, Leo and Irene Caesar; husband, Paul Straubinger; sister, Betty (Elizabeth) Caesar Wertheimer; brother, Leo H. Caesar Jr. and her son Donald Elliott Pool.
She is survived by her brother, Jesse Caesar in Houston, TX; her son, Tilman E. Pool Jr. (Kristi) in Tulsa, OK; her daughter, Ann Pool Woll (Herb) in Pensacola, FL; beloved nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Due to pandemic restrictions, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date.
The family would especially like to thank the staff and loving caregivers at Azalea Trace's WillowBrooke Court.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church at www.fpcpensacola.com
, or to IMPACT 100 Pensacola at www.IMPACT100Pensacola.org
.
Online condolences can be made at www.harpermorrismemorialchapel.com