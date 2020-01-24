|
|
Ruth Blair Crider
Columbia, MO - Ruth Blair Crider, 94, formerly of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Tiger Place in Columbia, Missouri.
Services celebrating Ruth's life will be held on Friday, January 31, at 2 p.m. at Tiger Place.
Ruth was born on August 19, 1925 to Walker and Myrtle (Taylor) Blair in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The family moved to Blountstown, Florida when Ruth was a child and she lived there until graduating high school. She attended Florida State College for Women (now FSU). After graduating, Ruth taught high school for nine years around the state of Florida, ending up in Pensacola in 1951.
It was in Pensacola that she met and married Harold Crider on June 11, 1955. Ruth and Harold spent the majority of their married life in Pensacola where their only child Barbara was born. Harold worked as an Instrument Engineer for Monsanto. After retirement, Ruth and Harold moved to Gulf Breeze and were active members of the Gulf Breeze Presbyterian Church.
In 2011, Ruth and Harold's declining health required a move from Florida to Columbia, Missouri, to be closer to their daughter Barbara and her family. They moved to Tiger Place at that time where they made many wonderful friends.
Ruth is survived by her daughter Barbara (Ken) Bryant; granddaughter Kate (Austin) Buse-Oberto; and great-granddaughters Rhiannon and Matilda.
Harold, her husband of almost 64 years, preceded Ruth in death on April 7, 2019.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020