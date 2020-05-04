|
Ruth Earline Snowden Wilson
Pensacola, FL - Ruth Earline Snowden Wilson, 95, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Earline was born in Pine Springs, MS to Curtis Gray Snowden and Minnie Lee New. She graduated from Center Hill School and attended Meridian Junior College. She was an employee of the J.C. Penney Company for one year before marrying Earl Bennett Wilson in 1947. They were married 66 years before his passing. They had two daughters who were the center of their lives.
Earline was a wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and homemaker. She was an excellent seamstress and cook and she also enjoyed painting, crafting and gardening. Her hobbies included bowling, canasta and in her last years, adult coloring. Her husband's 30-year career with the Singer Sewing Machine Company transferred the family to several southeastern states but it also awarded them with travels within and outside the United States.
She was the World's Best Nana to 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, with one born on her birthday. She adored them all. She was also surrounded by lifelong neighbors who were like family to her.
Earline was a member of First Baptist Church in Pensacola. She is preceded in death by her husband and granddaughter, Sarah Ranta.
She leaves behind her daughters, Wanda McKnight (Charles) in Memphis and Marsha Hines (Barry) in Pensacola; as well as her grandson, Matt McKnight (Ashley); granddaughter, Amanda Schulter (Dave); and grandson-in-law, Erick Ranta; and 6 great-grandchildren, all in Memphis.
Due to current circumstances with COVID-19 there will be a private family graveside service at Bayview Memorial Park. There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 4 to May 10, 2020