|
|
Ruth Katherine Price
Pensacola - Ruth Katherine Price, 94, passed away peacefully after a long full life on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at her home in Pensacola, Florida. Katherine was born to Laura Lee and John Henry Laird, on January 1, 1926 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida. She was the oldest of six children. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Thomas Price.
After moving to Pensacola in 1946, she worked as a secretary for Pensacola Buggy Works and for Rhodes Furniture, and was Nannie for many children over the course of twenty-four years. She worked at Olive Baptist Church for many years and was lovingly remembered for her services provided at Wednesday night supper.
She is survived by her two daughters, Bettie (Richard) Puckett, Diane (Charlie) Brooks, son Carl Thomas Price, Jr.; grandchildren, Richard Lee (Caitlin) Puckett, Jr., Katie (Nisarg) Parikh, Tristan (Nathaniel) Sebastian, Brian Puckett, Nathan (Brittany) Brooks; and great grandchildren Madi and Liam Brooks and Ashwin Parikh. She is also survived by her younger sisters Betty Young, Carolyn Booth, brother George Buck Laird, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Robertson, brother Pete Laird and niece Jan Robertson.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, in addition to being a faithful member of Olive Baptist Church.
The visitation will be Thursday January 30, 2020 from 10-11am, at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel. The funeral service will be immediately following at 11am, with Dr. Jerry Passmore officiating. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
The family requests, that in lieu of flowers, a contribution be made to the Children's Ministry at Olive Baptist Church, 1836 E. Olive Road, Pensacola, FL 32514 or to Emerald Coast Hospice, 5111 N. 12th Ave, Suite B, Pensacola, FL 32504.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the love, care, compassion and support that they have received from Emerald Coast Hospice and Coastal Nurse Care of Florida/Carestaff.
BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL 3351 Scenic Highway is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020