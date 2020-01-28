Services
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 432-7805
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Katherine Price


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Katherine Price Obituary
Ruth Katherine Price

Pensacola - Ruth Katherine Price, 94, passed away peacefully after a long full life on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at her home in Pensacola, Florida. Katherine was born to Laura Lee and John Henry Laird, on January 1, 1926 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida. She was the oldest of six children. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Thomas Price.

After moving to Pensacola in 1946, she worked as a secretary for Pensacola Buggy Works and for Rhodes Furniture, and was Nannie for many children over the course of twenty-four years. She worked at Olive Baptist Church for many years and was lovingly remembered for her services provided at Wednesday night supper.

She is survived by her two daughters, Bettie (Richard) Puckett, Diane (Charlie) Brooks, son Carl Thomas Price, Jr.; grandchildren, Richard Lee (Caitlin) Puckett, Jr., Katie (Nisarg) Parikh, Tristan (Nathaniel) Sebastian, Brian Puckett, Nathan (Brittany) Brooks; and great grandchildren Madi and Liam Brooks and Ashwin Parikh. She is also survived by her younger sisters Betty Young, Carolyn Booth, brother George Buck Laird, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Robertson, brother Pete Laird and niece Jan Robertson.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, in addition to being a faithful member of Olive Baptist Church.

The visitation will be Thursday January 30, 2020 from 10-11am, at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel. The funeral service will be immediately following at 11am, with Dr. Jerry Passmore officiating. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

The family requests, that in lieu of flowers, a contribution be made to the Children's Ministry at Olive Baptist Church, 1836 E. Olive Road, Pensacola, FL 32514 or to Emerald Coast Hospice, 5111 N. 12th Ave, Suite B, Pensacola, FL 32504.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the love, care, compassion and support that they have received from Emerald Coast Hospice and Coastal Nurse Care of Florida/Carestaff.

BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL 3351 Scenic Highway is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
Download Now