HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Ruth Kingry
Ruth Kingry


1923 - 2020
Ruth Kingry Obituary
Ruth Kingry

Pensacola - Ruth E. Kingry, age 96, of Pensacola, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from Pensacola. Ruth was born in Englewood, NJ, to the late Roger and Ruth Perrenoud Cretaux. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Joe Earl Kingry.

Ruth was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to travel, read, go camping and do crossword puzzles. She graduated from Barnard College for Women in New York City, in 1945. Ruth and Joe moved from New York to Pensacola in 1947. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Pensacola for over 60 years. She was a teacher in Escambia County Florida Public Schools for 31 years, having taught first and third grades at Agnes McReynold and third grade at Scenic Heights Elementary. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma for over 60 years. She loved teaching and she loved children. She above all loved the Lord and spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by many.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons, Roger Earl Kingry (Gail), of Winter Haven, FL., Philip Vincent Kingry (Patsy), of Pensacola, FL.; four grandchildren, Clair (David), San Bruno, CA., Lawrence, Winter Haven, FL., Lauren(Dan), Atlantic Beach, FL., Lindsey, Jacksonville, FL.; step-grandchild, Chris, Pensacola, FL.; great grandchildren, Adam, Fairfax, VA., Katherine, San Bruno, CA., Macey, Atlantic Beach, FL., Evie, Atlantic Beach, FL.; step-great grandchildren, Madison, Pensacola, FL., Duncan, Pensacola, FL., Patrick, Pensacola, FL., Dexter, Pensacola, FL.

Due to the current health concerns facing the nation, the family will wait to hold a Celebration of Life Service for Ruth Kingrys at a later date to be announced.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
