Ruth (Wiltshire) Rivera
- - Our precious, loving wife and sister, Ruth (Wiltshire) Rivera, born on November 7, 1960, became an angel for real on September 25th, 2019.
Ruth overcame the challenges in her life - the loss of her parents, health scares, and the sudden loss of her husband, David - by becoming even more tender, loving, and spiritual. She adored Tony, her husband of 3 years, doted on any animal lucky enough to be in her presence, and lived life with joy and excitement. She was loyal to the core to her family and friends and leaves a big hole in many hearts with her passing.
Ruth is survived by her loving husband, Tony Rivera, her sister, Marcia Jaureguizar and her husband, Mike; her brother, John Wiltshire and his wife Judy; her sister, Alice Primm, her step-daughter, Hollie Rivera; niece, Andrea Bullis; nephews Steven Jaureguizar, Jack Wiltshire, Chris Wiltshire and her many cousins.
Ruth graduated from Handley High School in 1979 and held on to several of the friends she made there for life. Her favorite pastimes were trips to the beach, visits with friends, and celebrating holidays and birthdays in such a way as to make each one special and memorable. We will miss her beautiful smile, her giggle, her unique personality and her hugs.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2 pm with a visitation until 4 pm at Oman Funeral Home and Crematory, 653 Cedar Road in Chesapeake, VA. Afterward, the family will also receive friends at the Rivera home at 1921 Shepherds Gate, Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the following organizations in Ruth's name: the ASPCA or the National Military Family Association.
Ruth and Tony would ask that you put "a little Aloha in your life."
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Oct. 1, 2019