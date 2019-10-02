|
Ryan Luis Torrens
Pensacola - Ryan Luis Torrens of Pensacola, FL passed away September 27, 2019 after being struck by a hit and run driver while walking his bike home with friends during the early morning hours of Saturday September 21, 2019. Ryan tragically passed away at the age of 31 after only being back home in Pensacola for a short 2 months. Ryan was born in Metairie, Louisiana May 20, 1988. He moved back home to Pensacola to obtain a master's degree in social work and to be close to his family again after living in San Diego for almost 9 years. Ryan joined the navy in 2010 and served for 6 years as a Corpsman and then as a Psych Tech at a hospital helping those struggling with mental illnesses. He always had a passion for helping others and worked actively and wholeheartedly with the . Ryan also had a passion for surfing, snow boarding, and traveling all over the world. He loved creating his own music and was a talented musician who began playing the guitar and drums at the young age of 14, alongside his brother Andrew. You can listen to Ryan's original songs on Sound Cloud, his album is titled Life Cycle Sessions. Ryan's loving family, father Jorge, mother Susan, older brother Andrew, and younger sister Caroline requests that in lieu of sending flowers that people may donate to the Go Fund Me dedicated to the in honor of Ryan. You can find the Go Fund Me on Ryan's Facebook page Ryan Louis, all donations will go to helping veterans in the . Ryan had so much life left to live but at 31 years old he lived more than most people do in their entire lifetime. All are welcome to celebrate Ryan's amazing life by attending his service at Pensacola Beach Community Church at 3pm this Thursday Oct. 3rd and all surfers in the community are welcome to participate in a paddle out ceremony for Ryan at 5:45 pm following the services. The paddle out will be held on the gulf side of Avenida 18 directly across the street from the church. Ryan is loved by so many and his legacy and light will live on forever.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019