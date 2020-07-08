Ryan Michael Apple



Pensacola - With deepest sorrow, Ryan Michael Apple, 44, passed away unexpectedly at his home June 23, 2020.



Ryan was a bicentennial baby born at Fort Sill Army Base in Lawton, Oklahoma on April 19, 1976. In his early childhood, the family moved to Dallas, Texas where Ryan spent most of his early school years. The family then relocated to Pensacola, Florida where Ryan finished out middle school and high school. Yet throughout his life, Ryan's education never stopped. He loved to read and study history, politics, and a broad variety of literature. He was gifted in so many ways. Ryan had that kind of artistic and mechanical mind that allowed him to design, install, or fix just about anything. He especially loved motorcycles and computers.



Ryan is survived by his wife Tonia Apple; parents David and Mica Apple; his brother Josh Apple (wife Kristen); sister Britney Apple Dull (husband Cory); children Cheyenne, Tanner, and Sadie; granddaughter Victoria; grandmothers JoAnn Apple and Joanne Price; aunts Beth Apple, Vicki Price, and Kristi Price; uncle Michael Apple, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Ryan is preceded in death by his sister Faith Apple; uncle Mark Apple; and grandfathers Hugh Apple and Larry Price.



One of Ryan's life-long dreams was to live on a sail boat. Instead of a memorial service, the family plans to take Ryan on one last adventure—to sail out onto the beautiful waters of the Gulf of Mexico—spreading his ashes in the same waters in which he was baptized.









