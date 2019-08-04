|
Sabino Go Oca
Milton - Sabino Go Oca, 85, died July 30, 2019, with his family by his side in Milton, Florida.
He was born November 11, 1933, in Talisay, Cebu City, Philippines. He was an active member of the St Rose of Lima Catholic Church and belonged to the Knights of Columbus. Sabino served in the Navy for 26 years and retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. Shortly after his retirement, he took a position with Civil Service. His interests included spending time with his large family, cooking, gardening, and making people laugh. He was an excellent chef and baker. He served President Ford and Monsignor Reed. Mr. Oca is survived by his beloved wife Edita Oca, his 9 kids, 21 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on August 8th at Lewis Funeral Home from 6-8 pm with a rosary starting at 7:30 pm. A memorial Mass will be held on August 9th at St Rose of Lima at 10 am. The funeral will be at Barrancas National Cemetery at 1 pm. The procession will meet at the Olive Baptist Church - Warrington at 103 W Winthrop Ave, Pensacola, FL 32507, for the final procession into the secured gated cemetery. Following the Funeral, everyone is invited to the reception at the St Rose of Lima Church St. Francis Room at 3 pm. In Lieu of flowers, Donations may be sent to St Rose of Lima Catholic Church attention Karen.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019