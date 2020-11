Or Copy this URL to Share

Sabra Isabel (Johnstone) Parkin



Sabra Isabel (Johnstone) Parkin, born November 30, 1937, passed away on October, 20, 2020. Her funeral will be held on December 3rd at 11am at Marcus Pointe Baptist church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, FL.









