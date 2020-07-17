Sabrina Darnell Gray



Pensacola - Sabrina Darnell Gray, age 51, of Pensacola, FL passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Sabrina was born August 17, 1968, in Chicago, Illinois to Hercules and Yvonne Gray.



Sabrina graduated from Tate High School and attended Pensacola Junior College. For many years, raising and caring for the livestock her family owned brought great joy to Sabrina. Always, the "Brick House", Sabrina's bright, brilliant, infectious smile could light up a room and turn all eyes to her. She loved dancing, singing, traveling, and dining experiences with her family. With an outfit that embodied the spirit of every holiday, Sabrina brought the celebration! Forever kind and compassionate, these beautiful traits were most evident in her work at Escambia Westgate Center where she worked as a Para-Professional for several years. Strong-willed and determined, Sabrina battled bravely the health challenges she met in recent years until the Lord called her home to rest.



Sabrina is preceded in death by her father, Hercules "Boss Man" Gray, Sr.; grandparents, Porter and Raymonde Brewton and Charles and Arlene Gray;



She is survived by her mother, Yvonne Gray; sister, Brigette (Larry) Brooks; brother, Hercules (Michele) Gray, Jr.; nephews, Hannibal Brooks, Malcolm Brooks, and Ethan Gray; niece, Cristina Gray; uncles, Alfred Brewton, Larry (Marie) Brewton, Frederick Brewton, Dwayne Brewton, Carl Gray, Kenny (Fannie) Gray, and Charles (Emma) Gray; great-aunts, Carlee Donald and Elizabeth Brewton; aunts, Michelle Parker, Emily (Murray) Hamilton, Myra Ewing, Deniece (Hervey) Griffin, and Nura F. Al-Shammari; and a special friend, Novella Powell, along with a host of dear, treasured cousins.



Sabrina will be dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched.



Special thanks to Uncle "Big Al" whose weekly visits with Sabrina always left her laughing, and who was always there to fill in the gaps by taking her to doctor's visits and following up with care providers as needed.



The family would like to thank Arcadia Health & Rehabilitation Center for their loving care of Sabrina as well as the 3rd Floor West staff at Baptist Hospital who compassionately oversaw her end of life care.



Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home, 701 North DeVilliers St., Pensacola, FL 32501.



Due to COVID-19, a family only graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery with a celebration of the full life she lived to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association in Sabrina's memory.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store