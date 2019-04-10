|
Salle Anne Robertson
Gulf Breeze - Salle Anne Markley Robertson, 88, of Gulf Breeze, FL, died March 31, 2019. Salle was born April 6, 1930 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to Ethel Klosterman Markley and Ulysses Earl Markley. Salle resided in Altoona, PA before moving with her family to Pensacola, FL in 1952.
Robertson's Pensacola fashion career started when she and her mother opened a lady's specialty clothing store in Warrington named The Salle Anne Shoppe. Robertson became a well-known fashion consultant and advised women of such public stature as Donna Lou Askew, first lady and wife of Governor Reuben Askew of Florida.
Salle later went on to work for Gayfers Department Store and soon became fashion director and event coordinator for both the Town and Country and Cordova Gayfers stores. Salle would become a fashion fixture in the community for the next 25 years. During that same time, she oversaw Gayfers Teen Board and mentored hundreds of young women, many of whom years later would share with her the impact that she made on their lives. Throughout her career she arranged and oversaw some of Pensacola's largest and longest running fashion shows; many for charity, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars. In addition, she led the Gayfers career fashion council and worked with the Jr Miss program.
Salle's career passion was teaching etiquette to girls aged 6-12. She went on to offer private lessons in her retirement, which was one of her greatest joys.
She was a woman of strong faith and a member of Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church; and in her free time was President of Christian Women's Club. Salle retired in 1995 spending much of her time with her beloved daughter, Beth, in Orlando. Her ability to light up a room with her charisma, positivity and ever-present sense of humor will be missed, but remembered, by all who knew her.
Salle is survived by her loving daughter, Beth Robertson of Orlando, FL; her sister, Peggy Fritz (Franklyn) of Pensacola; her brother, James Markley (Mary) of Winchester, VA; her nephews Blaine Fritz (Susan Roggenbuck) of Arlington, VA; Daryl Fritz, Pensacola, FL; Mark Fritz, Pensacola, FL; Tim Markley (Bridget) of Winchester, VA; Dan Markley (Allison) of Hastings, NY. She has many great-nephews and great-nieces and 2 great-great-nieces. She is also survived by her long-time friend and caregiver, Nancy Salinas.
Memorial Service to be held at Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church on April 16, 2019 at 1:30 pm. Reception to follow at the church.
GBUMC 75 Fairpoint Drive, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561/ 850-932-3594.
In lieu of flowers, Salle requested that friends and family support Gulf Breeze Methodist Meals for the elderly. Methodist Meals helped Salle immensely during the last several years of her life.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 10, 2019