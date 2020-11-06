Sally Booker Currie
Pensacola - Sally Booker Currie,78, suddenly went to Heaven after a brief bout with cancer on All Saint's Day, November 1, 2020. She was born on August 16, 1942 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.
Sally is a graduate of Pensacola High School and the University of Southern Mississippi, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She stayed very active in the sorority for several years following her graduation from college. She was always excited to help young girls join in a sorority as she always remembered and cherished her memories and friends of her sorority days.
Sally was a teacher in the Escambia County Public School District for 30 years until her retirement in June 2000. She had a passion for children and took her calling to be a teacher very seriously and put her whole heart in to her students.
Her community and volunteer involvement consisted of Junior Women's Club, Fiesta of Five Flags, Escarosa Women's Club, and Mardi Gras.
Sally enjoyed camping, cooking, traveling, trips to Maine and North Carolina, and collecting kitchen utensils. She was a wonderful cook and rarely used a recipe.
Sally was a fantastic wife, mom, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma and friend. She and James had a marriage that was a true partnership of friendship and love. They loved dancing, cooking together and being amazing parents. She was always very supportive of her children spending lots of time in the car taking them to baseball, football, dancing, and track meets. Her husband and children were blessed by God to have her in their lives. She was chosen for them and they will be forever grateful. She will be greatly missed and will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she met and touched.
Sally is preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Frances (Peggy) Booker; father and mother-in-law, Vincent and Ruth Currie; and nephews David Addison and Christopher Currie.
Sally is survived by her husband of 55 years, James Currie; son, Timothy Currie (Sherry); daughter, Kimberly Currie; granddaughter, Kaitlynn Zavoyski (David); grandson, Christopher Currie; great-grandson Elijah Zavoyski; sister, Ellen Addison (Bill); brother, Richard Booker (Diane); sister-in-law Anna Gray (Michael); brothers-in-laws, Vince Currie (Dianne), David Currie (Lucie) and Glenn Currie (Marie); as well as several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
The family would like to thank the oncology staff and doctors at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Harper Morris Funeral Home, 2276 Airport Boulevard, Pensacola, Florida. The family will have a private Christian service and burial.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Sacred Heart Children's Hospital, 1 Bubba Watson Drive, Pensacola, Florida 32504 and/or the American Cancer Society
, 5401 Corporate Woods Drive #100, Pensacola, Florida 32504 in the memory of Sally Booker Currie.