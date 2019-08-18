|
|
Sammy Keith Peavy
Pensacola - Sammy Peavy, 67, of Pensacola, Florida was called home on August 7, 2019. He was born in Defuniak Springs, Florida on January 16, 1952 to Raymond and Gertrude Peavy. Sammy retired from the Escambia County Sheriff's Office after 30 1/2 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Vicky; his sister, Pat (Johnny) Brown; his brother, Mike (Michelle) Peavy and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
We would like to thank Escambia County EMS, Escambia County Sheriff's Office and West Florida Hospital ER and ICU for their care and compassion.
A celebration of Sammy's life will take place at a later time.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019