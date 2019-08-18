Services
Family-Funeral & Cremation
7253 Plantation Rd
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 466-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Sammy Peavy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sammy Keith Peavy


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sammy Keith Peavy Obituary
Sammy Keith Peavy

Pensacola - Sammy Peavy, 67, of Pensacola, Florida was called home on August 7, 2019. He was born in Defuniak Springs, Florida on January 16, 1952 to Raymond and Gertrude Peavy. Sammy retired from the Escambia County Sheriff's Office after 30 1/2 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Vicky; his sister, Pat (Johnny) Brown; his brother, Mike (Michelle) Peavy and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

We would like to thank Escambia County EMS, Escambia County Sheriff's Office and West Florida Hospital ER and ICU for their care and compassion.

A celebration of Sammy's life will take place at a later time.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sammy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Family-Funeral & Cremation
Download Now