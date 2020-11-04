1/
Samuel G. (Sam) Palmer
1946 - 2020
Milton - Samuel George Palmer (Sam) of Milton, FL was surrounded by his loving family when he was called home on October 4, 2020 at the age of 74.

He served in the army and later retired from FPL, Keefe commissary and the State of Florida. Sam was a family man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He was a loving and loyal husband to Nancy, his wife of 44 years. He was a devoted father and loved dearly by his children, Scott (Peggy) Palmer, Ginger (Mike) Willoughby, Samantha (Jim) Murphy and Jon Palmer. Sam was a selfless man who always put others before himself. He is survived by his wife, 4 children and 9 grandchildren.

Other than his love of family Sam enjoyed fishing, traveling, camping, the Miami Hurricanes and his love of animals (especially Joy, Taz and Rex). He was a wonderful person who was loved by all and words cannot express how much he will be missed.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
