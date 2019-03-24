Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Samuel Sommers
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Barrancas National Cemetery
Samuel Leroy Sommers, III

Pensacola - Sam Sommers passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital, Pensacola, FL surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

He was born on February 23, 1947 in St. Joseph, MO to Sam and Trudy Sommers. Sam enlisted in the U. S. Navy in 1965 and served 3 tours in Viet Nam. Among many other assignments, he also served aboard the USS Constellation and the USS Lexington. He retired after 24 years as a Chief Master at Arms.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanie Sommers; three daughters, Kim Coffey (James), Angie Tubb (Andrew) and Nikki Diamond (Jorey); eight grandchildren, Sam and Ashley Coffey, Drew, Parker and Ava Tubb, Tristen, Hannah and Trey Diamond and great grandchild Cameron Coffey.

A visitation will be 11:00am-1:00pm Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Cortege will depart at 1:00pm for a Graveside Service at Barrancas National Cemetery.

We invite you to share your thoughts and memories of Sam at www.harpermorrismemorialchapel.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
