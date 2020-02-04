|
Samuel "Sam"
Louis Morrissette
April 15, 1936 - January 30, 2020 - On January 30, 2020, Samuel "Sam" Morrissette was called home after 83 years of good and faithful service to God, his family, and his community.
The sixth of seven children, Sam was born to Olie David and Rebecca Morrissette on April 15, 1936 in Selma, Alabama. He attended the University of South Alabama and went on to serve in the United States Air Force.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to First United Methodist Church Living Trust, or American Red Cross North Florida Region.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at First United Methodist Church.
The family will have a private burial.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020