Services
Joe Morris Funeral Home
701 N De Villiers St
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 432-3436
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Morrissette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Louis "Sam" Morrissette


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Louis "Sam" Morrissette Obituary
Samuel "Sam"

Louis Morrissette

April 15, 1936 - January 30, 2020 - On January 30, 2020, Samuel "Sam" Morrissette was called home after 83 years of good and faithful service to God, his family, and his community.

The sixth of seven children, Sam was born to Olie David and Rebecca Morrissette on April 15, 1936 in Selma, Alabama. He attended the University of South Alabama and went on to serve in the United States Air Force.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to First United Methodist Church Living Trust, or American Red Cross North Florida Region.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at First United Methodist Church.

The family will have a private burial.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -