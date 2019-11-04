|
|
Samuel P. Guthrie MACM, USN, Ret.
Navarre - Master Chief Samuel "Sam" Guthrie, 85, of Navarre passed away on November 1, 2019.
Sam was born in Chicago, IL and raised in Washington Heights in NYC.
He joined the U.S. Navy in December 1950 at the age of 17. After a four-year enlistment, he worked a variety of jobs in the civilian sector for over 3 years before reenlisting again. He then went on to complete 30 years of dedicated Navy Service. Upon retirement from the Navy, Sam worked as a Deputy Sheriff for the Escambia County Sheriff's Office for 15 years before retiring again at the age of 65.
Leaving to cherish his memories are: his wife and best friend of 52 years, Sue (Kebira); sons James, Anthony and Kevin; daughter, Patricia "Teecia"; seven grandsons and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Trahan Family Funeral Home, Pensacola.
A mass of Christian burial will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9:30 at St. Sylvester Catholic Church with interment at Barrancas National Cemetery at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that prayers be offered in Sam's name for the repose of his soul.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019