Samuel W. Bearman
Pensacola - Samuel W. Bearman July 9 1951-Decembe 6, 2019
Samuel is survived by his wife Phyllis , his son, Michael, and daughter Michele.
Pre-deceased by his parents Morris and Dorothy Bearman.
Samuel attended local schools and graduated from Pensacola High school class of 1969. He attended Stetson University, graduated from Duke University, and received his Law Degree from Emory University.
He was a lifetime member of B'nai Israel Synagogue and served President of the congregation, a member of the Executive Committee, House Chairman, and Finance Committee among other positions with the congregation.
Samuel and Phyllis had the "Bearman Building" annex constructed for the congregation for use of smaller worship gatherings, meeting and study sessions.
Sammy was active in the Sertoma Club, was an original member of Pensacola Runners association, the athletic booster clubs at University of West Florida and Pensacola State College. His special interest in professional boxing had the family attending events throughout the United States. He was always supporting retired boxers with a helping hand.
Funeral services will be held a Congregation B'Nai Israel, 1829 North 9th Avenue at 10:00 AM Tuesday December 10, and internment at B'nai Israel Cemetery at Strong and "Q" Streets with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to B'nai Israel Synagogue, 1829 N. Palafox Street, Pensacola, Florida, 32501
To send condolences please visit www.watersandhibbert.com
WATERS & HIBBERT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019