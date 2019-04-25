|
|
Sandra Ann Rissman
Pensacola - Sandra Ann Rissman, a long-time resident of Pensacola, passed away peacefully at the family home on Monday the 15th of April, 2019. She was 68yrs young.
Sandy was born in New Orleans, La, on January 12, 1951 and was the first of seven children to George and Rose Guarino. She married Russell Rissman in 1972, and over the next 47 years she spent her life raising their 6 children. She lived a naturalistic life, enjoyed music, gardening, Halloween, but most of all dancing. She studied dance, became and instructor, and eventually opened Sandy's Good times Dance Club in 2007, where she worked until she retired in 2018. She hosted countless events, and Good Times were had by all.
She is survived her by beloved mother, Rose Guarino, siblings Cynthia, George, Dennis, Laurie, Dale and Mark. Her loving husband, Russell M. Rissman, her 6 children ; Tanya Andrews - Urania Rissman, Russell Rissman, Vena Rissman, Wandra Gibson, and Stefen Rissman, her 24 grandchildren, Jeff, Zari, Cyrus, Orion, Phoenix, Scarlet, Violet, Harley, Dom, Neiko, Xara, Gideon, Russell, Gabriel, Rocco, Aiden, Anabella, Kaylee, Jade, Darieon, Owen, Mallory, Paisley and 'Fen, as well as a handful of great-grandchildren, Hayden, Audrey, Easton, Bayley, James, and 2 more great-grandsons on the way.
Memorial service will be held at Little Flower Catholic Church of Pensacola on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, momma would prefer a donation be made to the .
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 25, 2019