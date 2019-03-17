Sandra Barker



Pensacola - Sandra Barker, a life-long resident of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on March 13, 2019.



Sandy had an exceptional administrative skillset and put it to good use as a legal secretary for over 30 years. Sandy married her husband Charlie in 1973, and they shared over 46 years of life together. She was a loving wife, a doting mother, and, most recently, the best Grammy of all time. The last title was, undoubtedly, her favorite.



Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Jewell Barnes, and her brother, Bill Barnes. She will always be remembered by her husband, Charlie Barker; her sons Casey (Melanie) Barker and Jason (Ruthie) Barker; her sister, Marba (Phil) Harris; her grandchildren, Natalie, Elliette, Andrew, and Daphne Barker; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.



A celebration of Sandy's life will be held at Heights Baptist Church, Pensacola on March 18, 2019, with visitation at 10:00am and the funeral at 11:00am. Rev. Brian Nott and Dr. Jason Barker will officiate, and pallbearers include Roy Bosinger, Gary Boutwell, Jimmy Mashburn, Marshall Mason, Louis Hamilton, and Casey Barker. A brief graveside service will follow at Bayview Memorial Park. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary