Sandra Dee Jernigan Obituary
Sandra Dee Jernigan

Pace - Our beautiful, loving wife and Mother Sandra Dee Jernigan, 68 of Pace, FL passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 after a two and half year battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Sandra was born on August 13, 1951 to Luther Phillip Snyder II and Sarah Draper Ledbetter. Sandra met her husband Richard (Gary) Jernigan when he was stationed at Ft. McClellan in Anniston, AL.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years Richard (Gary) Jernigan, daughters Karen (Alan) Gausz, Laura Overlander, Carolyn (Chad) Averill, Sarah Allen and son, Richard Jernigan. She also cherished her 5 very special grandchildren, Taylor, Noah, Taryn, Jonas and Ricky.

Mom and dad were avid gardeners. She loved to work in the yard. She loved thrift stores and antique shopping and loved to watch The Bachelor on TV. We will sure miss her.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Lewis Funeral Home Pace Chapel. Burial will follow at Elizabeth Chapel Community Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Emerald Coast Hospice.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
