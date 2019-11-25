Services
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
Sandra DeWitt Etherton

Pensacola - Sandra (Sandy) DeWitt Etherton, age 85, of Pensacola, FL went to be with the lord Saturday November 23, 2019. She was a retiree of the Escambia County public school system for 34 years.

She began teaching school in Lexington KY, continuing to teach most of her career in Pensacola FL. After teaching 34 years she retired from the public school system with her husband James (Jim) Robert Etherton whom both replaced their teaching professions with time on the Osceola Golf Course. Sandy and Jim were married for 55 years prior to Jim passing in 2011.

She is survived by her Son, Jay (Carla) Etherton; Daughter, Stacy Etherton (David) Fowler; Sister, Marcia Hayden; and five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Bayview Fisher- Pou Chapel

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Washington County Nursing Home, 14600 St. Stephens Avenue, Chatom, Alabama 36522
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
