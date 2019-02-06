Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Community of Christ Church
2555 W Jackson St
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola - Sandra C. Hicks, 68, of Pensacola, passed away on Sunday, Feb 3rd 2019 at home. She was born on May 17th, 1950 to the late Caplain L. Hicks and Nola Mabel Hicks (Evans).

She is preceded in death by her loving parents, and sister; Rochelle Franklin Flowers.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Nola Craig Haeussler (Bryan Tirb Haeussler); her son, David Leo Craig (Cassie Elyse Craig); her granddaughter, Holly Sylvia Craig; her sister, Barbara J. Hicks; and her brother, Edward W. Hicks.

Sandra took great joy in being an active member of her church.

A memorial will be held for her on Thursday, February 7th, 2019, at the Community of Christ Church, starting at 11:00 a.m., located on 2555 W Jackson St, Pensacola, FL 32505. Services to be officiated by Gary Howard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the in Sandra's name.

Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
