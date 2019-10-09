|
Sandra (Nellessen) Munoz
Texarkana, TX - Sandra (Nellessen) Munoz, 74, passed away on Oct. 3, 2019, surrounded by family.
Sandy was born Oct. 27, 1944 to Ambrose Smith and Edith Gibson in Woodstock, Illinois.
Sandy was a loving mother to seven children, 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren who will miss her humorous personality.
Sandy was a successful entrepreneur, who together with her husband, George Nellessen, built two strong businesses. Sandy owned the Rosholt Bakery, which they expanded into a deli lunch shop. Later, the family created Pan-A-Live Pizza, a frozen pizza company that was distributed in universities and businesses worldwide. Sandy successfully led the operations side of the business. They later divorced and sold the business, but remained friends, celebrating many birthdays, holidays and special occasions together with their family.
In later years, Sandy was a dedicated certified nursing assistant and enjoyed providing care to clients that allowed them to live independently in their homes. She was loved by many, who appreciated her caring nature and gentle touch.
Sandy was a voracious reader, loved watching football and had a wicked sense of humor, all of which she passed on to her children. As she grew weak due to her illness, Sandy enjoyed simply listening to the ridiculousness of her very loud family, who could out argue pretty much anyone. More than anything, she loved listening to her daughter, Andrea, sing, particularly when joined by her granddaughters, Olivia and Elena.
Sandy spent the last two years living with her daughter, Melinda, who was her constant companion and caregiver.
Sandy is survived by her loving children, Melinda (Enrique) Balderas, Texas; Andrea Munoz, Florida; Lisa (Steve) Nellessen Savage, Florida; Leo (Paula) Nellessen, Georgia; and Gerette Kizewski; Theresa (Lupe) Portugal; and George (Carolyn) Nellessen, all of Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by her beautiful granddaughter, Isabelle Balderas, and her loving sister, Sharon Fisher and her parents.
The family plans a private memorial, where mom can watch from above as they laugh, shout and share favorite memories.
