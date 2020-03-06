Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Rosie O' Grady's inside the Seville Quarter Complex
130 E Government Street
Pensacola, FL
Sandra Ruben Obituary
Sandra Ruben

Sandra Ruben "RuRu", age 77, received her wings on February 14, 2020.

Sandra proudly served in the US Marine Corps and was a member of the Local Women Marines Association FL-11 Bombing Bettys. She was a member of First City Church, a USO Volunteer, President of her Homeowners Association, and an avid Spades player.

She is survived by her children; Donna Gill, Ronald Gill, Danor (Marty) Jackson, Cindi (Paul) Young, and Robert Ruben; grandchildren, Lauren (Jonathan) Harrison, Colin (Brittany) Gill, Hannah (Ryan) Hull, Michael Gill, Randi Pilon, Travis Jackson, Camden Robinson, and Kaleb Young; great-grandchildren, Aiden Harris, Carter Pilon, Sawyer Gill, and baby Callum Hull.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service held at Rosie O' Grady's inside the Seville Quarter Complex located at 130 E Government Street, Pensacola, Florida on March 21, 2020 from 2PM-5PM.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
