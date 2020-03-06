|
Sandra Ruben
Sandra Ruben "RuRu", age 77, received her wings on February 14, 2020.
Sandra proudly served in the US Marine Corps and was a member of the Local Women Marines Association FL-11 Bombing Bettys. She was a member of First City Church, a USO Volunteer, President of her Homeowners Association, and an avid Spades player.
She is survived by her children; Donna Gill, Ronald Gill, Danor (Marty) Jackson, Cindi (Paul) Young, and Robert Ruben; grandchildren, Lauren (Jonathan) Harrison, Colin (Brittany) Gill, Hannah (Ryan) Hull, Michael Gill, Randi Pilon, Travis Jackson, Camden Robinson, and Kaleb Young; great-grandchildren, Aiden Harris, Carter Pilon, Sawyer Gill, and baby Callum Hull.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service held at Rosie O' Grady's inside the Seville Quarter Complex located at 130 E Government Street, Pensacola, Florida on March 21, 2020 from 2PM-5PM.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020