Sandra Tatum Baumert
Pensacola - Sandra Tatum Baumert, 54, Pensacola FL, passed away June 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Her struggle with cancer over, she is reunited with her beloved mother Rose and Oma Berta in the heavens. Sandra was born October 29, 1964 in Frankfurt, Germany to Rosemarie Schwinger Tatum and Kenneth Tatum. She graduated from Frankfurt American High School in 1983. She enjoyed camping, fishing, thrift stores, scary movies and the beach. Her greatest joys were her children and grandchildren.
Sandra was preceded in death by her mother Rosemarie Tatum, Oma Berta Jung and father-in-law Duane Baumert, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Duane, daughter Hannah, granddaughter Sariah, son Brock (Mimie), granddaughters Brooklyn and Maddilyn, father Kenneth Tatum (Pearlene), brother Michael (Dana), nieces Bricelyn and Payton, nephew Cale, brother Patrick, nieces Victoria and Danielle, sister-in-law Susan Baumert, brother-in-law Keaton Baumert (Micki), nephew KC (Brittney), mother-in-law Eula Baumert and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation is July 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Trahan Family Funeral Home in Pensacola, with service to follow at 12:00 noon and burial to follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 3, 2019