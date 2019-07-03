Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Barrancas National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Baumert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Tatum Baumert


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Tatum Baumert Obituary
Sandra Tatum Baumert

Pensacola - Sandra Tatum Baumert, 54, Pensacola FL, passed away June 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Her struggle with cancer over, she is reunited with her beloved mother Rose and Oma Berta in the heavens. Sandra was born October 29, 1964 in Frankfurt, Germany to Rosemarie Schwinger Tatum and Kenneth Tatum. She graduated from Frankfurt American High School in 1983. She enjoyed camping, fishing, thrift stores, scary movies and the beach. Her greatest joys were her children and grandchildren.

Sandra was preceded in death by her mother Rosemarie Tatum, Oma Berta Jung and father-in-law Duane Baumert, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Duane, daughter Hannah, granddaughter Sariah, son Brock (Mimie), granddaughters Brooklyn and Maddilyn, father Kenneth Tatum (Pearlene), brother Michael (Dana), nieces Bricelyn and Payton, nephew Cale, brother Patrick, nieces Victoria and Danielle, sister-in-law Susan Baumert, brother-in-law Keaton Baumert (Micki), nephew KC (Brittney), mother-in-law Eula Baumert and a host of extended family and friends.

Visitation is July 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Trahan Family Funeral Home in Pensacola, with service to follow at 12:00 noon and burial to follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now