Sandy Haynes
Pensacola - Sandra Sue Haynes
Feb. 14, 1944-July 3, 2020
Sandy Haynes passed away suddenly after a brief but devastating illness on July 3, 2020. In her passing, she worried about any inconveniences she felt she had caused her family, putting us first and being concerned for her loved ones in her final days. She was born in Pensacola, FL and preceded in death by her parents, Lamar "Shorty" Haynes and Lou Haynes. She is also preceded in death by Bobbie Green, her friend of 24 years, and her first baby, Darryl Scott Boggan.
She was the oldest of 3 children and the first grandchild to both sides of the family. She graduated from Escambia High in 1961, and went on to attend college at PJC to become an LPN and then RN. She worked locally at Sacred Heart before relocating to Montgomery, AL where she continued working as an RN before retiring. She returned to Pensacola in 2012 and joined Gulf Coast Friends and more recently, enjoyed the friends she made in at Milestone Aquatic Center.
She was loved and cherished by her surviving siblings, Lamar "Butch" Haynes & Judy, and Vicky Haynes Pratton & partner Paul Burch. She is survived also by her three daughters, Tracy Boggan Anderson (David), Robin Boggan Goodrich (Tom), and Anje Boggan Gunter (Steven). Sandy felt very blessed to have three loving daughters and thirteen grandchildren, and enjoyed the cruises she took them on when they reached age 21. Fun loving, smiling, and ready to travel described her attitude in life. She has great memories of travel with her family, friends, and those already departed. She had many more trips she wanted to take, but life does not always allow it. So to those of you that helped create these wonderful memories and traveled with her, know that she cherished each new adventure and was grateful for the experiences. Sandy was an animal lover and loved many dogs and cats along the way. She loved flowers and growing things in her back yard. We all enjoyed sitting on her back porch and watching the birds feed or garden grow. She really enjoyed watching college football or just cooking out with family. Her big smile, loving spirit, and love of life will leave a hole in us that is hard to fill.
A service to honor the life of Sandy will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, with Pastor Tom Goodrich, officiating. A graveside service will follow at Bayview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Monday, prior to the service. Active pallbearers will be Dillon Baldwin, Ben Goodrich, Jonathan Goodrich, Colby Gunter, Casey Gunter, and Kaiden Pratton. The service will be conducted by her son-in-law Tom Goodrich, with help from the grandchildren who will share memories of their MeMe.
Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel in Pensacola is honored to serve the Haynes family; those wishing to share online condolences may do so on their website at Harpermorrismemorialchapel.com