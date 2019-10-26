|
Sara Ann Mott Acreman
Cantonment - Sara Ann Mott Acreman left this life on earth for Heaven to be with Jesus, her savior on Friday, October 25, 2019. She was born in Selma, Alabama to the late Blanche Edwards Mott and A.Z. Miller Mott on June 13, 1936.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Joe William Acreman. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Max W. Mott and Wilbur Mott.
Mrs. Acreman is survived by her loving daughter, Amy Jo Acreman Bates; her son-in-law, Thomas L. Bates; her grandson, Brandon Thomas Bates; sister-in-law, Joyce Mott of Cantonment; many loving nieces and nephews; and a special cousin and friend, Joyce Mott of Selma, Alabama.
Mrs. Acreman was retired from the Escambia County School system after 30 years. She was a faithful member of East Brent Baptist Church over 50 years and a member of Adult 7 Women's Sunday school class. She faithfully served as director of the nursery program and served as Baptism team leader with her husband for many years.
Mrs. Acreman loved working with children. She was a Girl Scout troop leader for years and enjoyed helping coach her daughter's team in softball at East Brent and Brent Girls' softball league. She loved to bowl and was on East Brent's league for many years with her husband and many special friends.
Sara was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and friend. She especially loved her grandson Brandon and tried to attend all activities in which he was involved. She went to nearly all football games to see him perform in the Showband of the South at Tate High School. She was so excited to see him working to finish his Eagle Badge for Boy Scouts.
The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Dr. Dale Patterson and Reverend Wade Rials officiating. Interment will follow services in Barrancas National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m. prior to services.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial may be made to East Brent Church or the .
Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019