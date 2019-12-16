|
Sara Ann Rich Eddins
Sara Ann (Rich) Eddins was called home by her loving Savior on December 11, 2019, she was 85. Born in Holly Hill Florida to Luther and Sally Rich, she was number six of seven children and the youngest of three girls. She was the last survivor of her family. She attended Holly Hill School and graduated from Daytona Beach Mainland High School in 1952. At the age of 10 she learned accounting at her sister Lenida's store. Sara worked in various banking institutions and auto dealerships. She was employed at Miller Bearings of Orlando. She went back to school and graduated Magna Cum Laude from University of Central Florida. She finalized her working career as an Administrative Secretary with the Orlando Fire Department Training Division.
Sara loved family gatherings and reunions. She was an avid garage sale shopper. Her hobbies included sewing, needlework, quilting, bowling and was a fantastic cook, but most of all she loved serving her Lord Jesus Christ. She was a faithful member of Conway First Baptist Church.
She married Gordon Eddins in 1957 and celebrated 62 years of marriage on September 7, 2019. She is survived by her husband Gordon, her daughters Lenida Cortes (David) and Laura Catapano. Grandchildren: Jeffrey Eddins (Traci), Michael Eddins, Nikki Catapano, Dominic Catapano, James Beagan(Jesika), Richard Long Jr.(Makenzy), Timothy Chesteine II (Kearstyn) and Amanda Herman (Scott), as well as 10 great grandchildren. She is also predeceased by her daughter Elana Lynn and son Glenn Michael.
A Graveside service will be 11AM Friday, December 20, 2019 at Barrancas National Cemetery NAS Pensacola with Rev. David Lang officiating.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Conway First Baptist Church Roof Fund.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019